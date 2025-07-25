Liberia: Oniyama Pulls Out As Global Pharma FC Rebrands to Borough FC

C. Nelson Oniyama, CEO of Global Pharmaceutical Company, has officially withdrawn support from Global Pharma FC, leading the club to rebrand as Borough FC ahead of the upcoming Liberia Football Association (LFA) First Division season.

Oniyama, one of Liberia's wealthiest businessmen, has supported the club since 2022, when his company took over the former Monrovia Club Breweries FC. He also serves as president of the Liberia Golf Association and as the general manager of Monrovia Breweries, producers of Club Beer. His business interests include Oragon Car Rental, AVIS Liberia, and Riverside Resort.

Despite early optimism surrounding the takeover--including promises of significant investment--club sources say little tangible support materialized during Oniyama's three-year involvement. No official reason was provided for the withdrawal.The exit of Global Pharmaceutical Company forced a rebranding. On Tuesday, club president Sylvanus Morris confirmed that the team will now compete as Borough FC, in recognition of its deep community roots in New Kru Town.

"The adoption of the name 'Borough FC' reflects the club's deep ties to its community," Morris said. "This team is for the people of the Borough, so it's Borough FC. We hope to get the needed support--both moral and financial--from the community and beyond."

He added, "This rebranding signifies more than just a new name -- it's a fresh start. Borough FC reflects who we are today and where we're headed tomorrow. We're building something bigger than football; we're creating identity, pride, and legacy."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Borough FC hosts its home games at the renovated D. Tweh Sports Pitch in the busy Bushrod Island neighborhood.

The club's history is rooted in local football. Originally called Monrovia Club Breweries, the team had a golden era, winning the Second Division League and two FA Cups, and built a reputation for nurturing homegrown talent.

That legacy persisted even after the passing of longtime club president Samuel Ashley, which resulted in the end of sponsorship from Liberia Breweries Limited. Global Pharmaceutical then stepped in, renaming the club Global Pharma FC. Under the new name, the team regained promotion to the top division after winning another Second Division title.

Oniyama reportedly informed club officials in early 2024 about the impending termination of financial support. However, with the season quickly approaching, an immediate name change was not possible under LFA regulations. The transition to Borough FC was finalized during the offseason.

Beyond its domestic accomplishments, the club has served as a major talent pipeline for Liberian football. Its alumni include current national team captain Murphy Oscar Dorley, Sylvanus Nimely, Prince Balde, Marcus Macauley, Marvin Blapoh, Teah Dennis, Isaac Pupo, and Bryant Farkarlun.