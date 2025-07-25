Liberia: Fully Eyes Silverware After Signing Permanent Deal With Slavia Prague

25 July 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin Dolo

Liberian midfielder Emmanuel Fully has signed a four-year contract with Czech giants Slavia Prague, making his loan move permanent and aiming to win titles and playing in Europe's top competitions.

The 19-year-old signed the deal through June 30, 2029, after a five-month loan spell that convinced the club to activate a reported €100,000 purchase option.

"It's a huge boost for me to sign my first professional contract with Slavia at such a young age," Fully said. "It's one of the biggest clubs in the world and the biggest in the Czech Republic. I'm honored and excited to contribute, win titles, and play in the Champions League for Slavia."

Slavia initially signed Fully on Feb. 1, 2025, on a one-year loan with an option to buy. The club acted quickly to complete the deal in July after being impressed by the teenager's work ethic and on-field performances.

Primarily a defensive midfielder, Fully is expected to play multiple roles in the team's midfield setup. He becomes the third Liberian to feature for the Czech champions, joining compatriots Oscar Dorley and Divine Teah.

Fully's rise started in Liberia, where he gained national recognition playing for the under-17 team under coach Ansumana Keita. He began his career with Real Muja, a third-division team, before going on loan in mid-2024 to Danish club AC Horsens. There, he made 12 appearances in the U-19 league and scored one goal.

He also had a short stint with Liberian First Division team Watanga Football Club before moving to Europe.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.