Liberia: Fully Eyes Silverware After Signing Permanent Deal With Slavia Prague

Liberian midfielder Emmanuel Fully has signed a four-year contract with Czech giants Slavia Prague, making his loan move permanent and aiming to win titles and playing in Europe's top competitions.

The 19-year-old signed the deal through June 30, 2029, after a five-month loan spell that convinced the club to activate a reported €100,000 purchase option.

"It's a huge boost for me to sign my first professional contract with Slavia at such a young age," Fully said. "It's one of the biggest clubs in the world and the biggest in the Czech Republic. I'm honored and excited to contribute, win titles, and play in the Champions League for Slavia."

Slavia initially signed Fully on Feb. 1, 2025, on a one-year loan with an option to buy. The club acted quickly to complete the deal in July after being impressed by the teenager's work ethic and on-field performances.

Primarily a defensive midfielder, Fully is expected to play multiple roles in the team's midfield setup. He becomes the third Liberian to feature for the Czech champions, joining compatriots Oscar Dorley and Divine Teah.

Fully's rise started in Liberia, where he gained national recognition playing for the under-17 team under coach Ansumana Keita. He began his career with Real Muja, a third-division team, before going on loan in mid-2024 to Danish club AC Horsens. There, he made 12 appearances in the U-19 league and scored one goal.

He also had a short stint with Liberian First Division team Watanga Football Club before moving to Europe.