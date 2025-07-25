Liberia: Emmanuel Fully - Securing a Future With Slavia Through 2029

At just nineteen years old, defender Emmanuel Fully has transitioned to Slavia Praha's A-team. Having spent the winter period on loan with the B-team, he has now chosen to activate his option and become a permanent member of the main squad.

During the summer training camp, Fully made his debut starts for the first team, participating in games against Ludogorets, Cluj, and Aris. His performances caught the attention of head coach Jindřich Trpišovský and his staff, securing him a spot in the A-team lineup.

Following the signing of his contract, Emmanuel Fully expressed his enthusiasm.

"I'm happy. It's a great boost for me that I signed my first contract with Slavia at such a young age. One of the biggest teams in the world and the biggest in the Czech Republic. It's a great honor for me.

"At such a young age, I can play at such a level for this amazing club. I'm looking forward to getting more involved and being able to win the title and play in the Champions League for Slavia." He also mentioned, "I love the fan support we have here. It's a huge energy. It gives me motivation to run more and work harder on the pitch."

Young Liberian player Emmanuel Fully is set to join the Czech Republic's premier league, where he will team up with his fellow Liberian players Murphy Oscar Dorley and Devine Teah, all competing at the highest level. Reflecting on his compatriots, Fully remarked,

"I was set in such a way that I had to take a chance in the A-team." It's a great honor and responsibility for me. Oscar and Divine are more than friends, they are my brothers and mentors," Emmanuel Fully says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Photo_2

Emmanuel Fully, a full-back, signed with Slavia on a one-year loan agreement that includes an option to secure a permanent transfer in January 2025. The Liberian defender's previous stint was with Danish club AC Horsens, where he spent six months on loan from his parent club, Watanga FC. During his time in Denmark, he featured in twelve U19 league matches, netting one goal.

Upon his arrival at Slavia, Emmanuel swiftly established himself as a regular starter for the Slavia B team. He participated in nine matches in the second league during the spring segment of the season.

"Emmanuel Fully came from our scouting project Africa. He impressed us with his performances and his fighting spirit. He spent half a year on loan in the B-team, where he played in the second team and consistently performed well. At the training camp with the A-team, he demonstrated his ability to perform well even under greater pressure and with greater competition. This led to a contract extension and confirmation of the transfer to Slavia," says sports director Jiří Bílek .

Displayed intense and aggressive gameplay, accumulating three yellow cards while competing for the B team.

"I'm having a great time here. I've only been at Slavia for six months, but it feels like I've been here for ten years. I feel the family, the atmosphere and the amazing fans. So far, everything is going great."

"My goal is to win the title with Slavia and play in the Champions League. I would like to achieve that soon." Emmanuel Fully says.