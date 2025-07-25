Southern Africa: WFP Concludes El Nino Emergency Drought Relief Response Through the Global Humanitarian Fund in Namibia

Windhoek — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in collaboration with partner organisations, has successfully wrapped up a critical a nine-month emergency response in support of the Government of Namibia's Emergency Drought Response Plan to the El Niño-induced drought. With a contribution of US$3 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (UN-CERF), WFP supported the government in delivering life-saving food and nutrition assistance to over 63,000 vulnerable people across Kavango East, Kavango West, and Omaheke regions between October 2024 and June 2025.

In addition to food assistance, the project served as a platform for integrated service delivery. At food distribution sites, UNICEF provided outreach and basic health screenings for more than 83,500 people and facilitated referrals for malnourished children. UNFPA reached more than 22,400 people with Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) services through daily mobile outreach in schools and communities. A community feedback mechanism system was also established, enabling affected populations to share their needs, concerns and suggestions to help shape and improve the response.

"This emergency response was about more than just delivering food, it was about restoring dignity and hope to communities hit hardest by the drought," said Naouar Labidi, WFP Country Representative in Namibia. "Thanks to the generous support from UN-CERF and our collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and UN partners, namely the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), we reached tens of thousands of people with vital humanitarian assistance. But we also used this moment to invest in local capacity, strengthen partnerships, and helping communities build the resilience they need to face climate shocks."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Southern Africa Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The contribution from CERF allowed over 41,000 people (nearly 7000 households) to receive three rounds of food vouchers, enabling them to purchase essential items such as maize meal, canned fish and cooking oil from 25 participating retailers. This not only supported immediate needs, but also helped boost the local economy, laying the groundwork for longer-term resilience by supporting local businesses, creating employment opportunities, and strengthening local supply chains. At the same time, 22,000 children received hot and nutritious meals from 155 conveniently located soup kitchens.

WFP remains committed to working closely with the Government of Namibia, UN agencies and partners to strengthen food systems, build community resilience and enhance emergency preparedness to future climate shocks.