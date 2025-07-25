Uganda Ramps Up Accountability and Access in Water Sector With New Collaborative Push

In a strategic move to improve service delivery and accountability, the Deputy Head of Public Service, Jane Kyarisiima Mwesiga, met with officials from the Ministry of Water and Environment this week to address Uganda's ongoing water and environmental challenges.

The high-level engagement comes as the country grapples with alarmingly low rural access to safe water just 26% as of 2023, according to a World Bank report. The dialogue signals a coordinated government approach to tackle these deficiencies.

"This meeting reflects a broader shift in how we approach public service through partnerships, transparency, and innovation," said Kyarisiima, emphasising the urgency of improving essential services in rural communities.

The meeting aligns with recent government efforts to boost transparency, such as deploying secret intelligence teams to monitor the Emyooga and Parish Development Model (PDM) funds. These actions follow findings from the 2024 Auditor General's report, which uncovered 43,032 Ugandan shillings mismanaged funds.

Kyarisiima has also taken a leading role in championing one-stop service centers aimed at reducing corruption and streamlining access to public services. These centers draw inspiration from Rwanda's Irembo platform, which a 2022 UN study found had cut bribery rates by 40%.

"We're not just fighting inefficiency we're redesigning the system," Kyarisiima noted. "Integrated service delivery models will be a game-changer in the way citizens experience government."

The coordinated initiatives underscore Uganda's growing commitment to reform and responsiveness, particularly in critical sectors like water and sanitation, where the stakes for health and development remain high.