Uganda: Gulu Launches First-Ever October Fest to Boost Tourism and Celebrate Acholi Culture

Gulu City has officially launched the inaugural Gulu City Oktoberfest, a week-long cultural and tourism celebration set to take place from October 6th to 14th, 2025, at Kahunda Grounds.

The event, which aims to position Gulu as a cultural and economic hub for northern Uganda, was unveiled by the Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Nobert Mao; the State Minister for Tourism, Martin Mugarra Bahinduka; and Gulu City Mayor, Alfred Okwonga.

Mayor Okwonga described the October fest as a strategic initiative designed to promote the Acholi cultural heritage, support local businesses, and attract both domestic and international tourists.

"This festival is not just a celebration--it is an economic and cultural statement that reflects our identity and potential as a region. We are opening our doors to the rest of the country and the world to experience the heartbeat of Acholi culture," Okwonga said.

Held under the theme "Celebrating our Heritage: The Heartbeat of Acholi Culture", the festival will feature cultural exhibitions, music and dance performances, and culinary showcases from across Uganda. It will also include excursions to major tourist attractions such as Murchison Falls National Park, Budongo Forest, the Albert Nile Ferry, and other natural and historical sites in the region.

Minister Nobert Mao hailed the festival as a symbol of cultural revival and national unity. "By celebrating the richness of Acholi heritage, we are also sending a message that culture is a vital driver of tourism and development," he said.

State Minister for Tourism, Martin Mugarra, welcomed the initiative, noting that it provides a platform to integrate Uganda's diverse cultural identities into the broader tourism agenda. "We are proud that northern Uganda is taking the lead in championing cultural tourism. This October fest will be a game-changer," he said.

The event is expected to attract participants and cultural groups from across Uganda--including Ankole, Toro, Bunyoro, Busoga, Karamoja, Teso, Buganda, and West Nile--as well as international guests, particularly from Germany, the birthplace of the original Oktoberfest.

Organizers believe the festival will play a key role in promoting cultural exchange, enhancing community livelihoods, and repositioning Gulu as a prime destination for tourism and cultural investment.