Uganda Gears Up for 2026 Elections As Promises of Reform Face Lingering Doubts

With the 2026 elections on the horizon, Uganda is entering a critical political moment as rallies and campaigns intensify across the country.

In a recent show of support ahead of the ruling party's primaries, enthusiastic National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters gathered, brandishing portraits of their preferred candidate and sending a clear message: the contest for Uganda's future has begun.

At the center of the preparations is Dr. Tanga Odoi, Chairman of the NRM Electoral Commission, who has promised a significant departure from the past.

"We are committed to delivering free and fair primaries," Odoi declared during a recent rally, "We have heard the concerns, we have seen the mistakes, and we will correct them. This time, the process will be transparent."

Odoi's assurances come amid persistent skepticism from political analysts and segments of the Ugandan public, who recall the contentious 2021 elections that drew international criticism.

That election, which saw President Museveni extend his long tenure, was marred by violence, internet blackouts, and widespread allegations of voter fraud.

"There's definitely more energy this time around," said political analyst Sarah Muwonge. "But it's not just excitement it's vigilance. People, especially young voters, are paying closer attention because they don't want a repeat of 2021."

The visible mobilization on the ground reflects this growing civic engagement. While Uganda's Electoral Commission has not yet released peer-reviewed data on the credibility of the upcoming polls, early signs suggest a heightened level of public participation. Activists point to the uptick in voter registration drives, youth-led civic forums, and local debates as evidence of a shifting political culture.

"Ugandans want their voices to count," said youth organiser Daniel Kasaija, who is coordinating community workshops to educate first-time voters. "We may be young, but we've learned from the past. We are demanding accountability, not just promises."

Still, concerns remain about whether institutional reforms will match the rhetoric. Watchdog groups have urged both the NRM and Uganda's national electoral bodies to ensure transparency in everything from voter registration to vote tallying.

"The credibility of the 2026 elections will depend not on speeches, but on systems," said Lydia Acan, a researcher with the Uganda Governance and Democracy Monitor. "Will opposition candidates be given a fair platform? Will security forces stay neutral? These are the real tests."

For now, the images of rallies and supporters across Uganda capture a nation on the cusp of change hopeful, but wary. With the political climate still shaped by the legacies of past elections, the path to 2026 will be as much about trust-building as it is about campaigning.

As Dr. Odoi and the NRM prepare for internal primaries, and as opposition movements position themselves for a broader challenge, all eyes are on how Uganda will navigate this critical electoral season.

The question remains whether the pledges of fairness will translate into practice or fall into the shadows of history.