Uganda: Finance Minister Inaugurates New Board for National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija has inaugurated the new board of the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB), urging its members to strengthen oversight of Uganda's rapidly evolving gaming sector.

The new board will be chaired by Mr. Kenneth Kitariko and includes Assistant Commissioner of Police Odong Mark Paul, Ms. Faridah Bahemuka Murungi, Ms. Esther Akullo, and Mr. William Blick.

Speaking at the inauguration, Kasaija underscored the strategic role of the gaming sector in Uganda's economic landscape.

"Government recognises the importance of the gaming sector, not only as a source of non-tax revenue but also in promoting responsible gaming, consumer protection, and economic formalisation," he said.

He emphasised the need for effective regulation that balances innovation and growth with social safeguards. "You have been entrusted with a critical responsibility to oversee and guide the strategic direction of a sector that continues to evolve rapidly due to technology, market trends, and societal impacts.

As stewards of the public trust, you are expected to uphold the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership," Kasaija added.

The Minister challenged the new board to strengthen regulatory frameworks to address emerging trends, particularly the rise of online gaming and digital transactions, while ensuring responsible gaming practices and protecting vulnerable groups such as the youth.

Kasaija also paid tribute to the outgoing board, led by Mr. Aloysius Mugasa Adyeri, for transforming the sector into a credible and transparent regulatory space.

"You have played your part in building an institution of national importance. As you exit, may you take pride in the milestones achieved under your leadership," he said.

In his acceptance remarks, new Board Chairman Kenneth Kitariko thanked the Finance Minister for the trust placed in them and pledged to lead with integrity and a commitment to national service.

"We shall provide leadership rooted in integrity, dialogue, and the pursuit of a robust and well-regulated gaming industry," Kitariko said.

The inauguration marks a new chapter for the NLGRB as it navigates challenges in a sector increasingly shaped by technology, changing market dynamics, and the need for stronger consumer protection measures.