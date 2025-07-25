Uganda: From Music to Presidential Race

Renowned music manager Benjamin Kalyesubula, popularly known as Manager Jamal, has officially declared his intention to run for Uganda's presidency in the 2026 general elections.

Kalyesubula, who has managed artists like Young Mulo and Barbie Jay, Ziza Bafana says his move from the entertainment industry to politics is driven by a deep concern for the future of Uganda especially the urgent need to create jobs for the youth and build a more equitable and functional society.

"The NRM government has completely done nothing for Uganda, so I'm here to positively challenge the country," Kalyesubula said in a passionate statement, signalling his desire to disrupt the current political landscape.

Central to his campaign is a commitment to job creation for Uganda's rapidly growing youth population, investment in healthcare through the construction of hospitals, and a national agenda aimed at transforming Uganda socially and economically.

Kalyesubula emphasised that his background in managing artists has given him a grassroots understanding of the challenges young people face from unemployment to lack of opportunity. "I've seen talent wasted because of a broken system. It's time to change that," he noted.

With a growing number of Ugandans calling for fresh leadership, Kalyesubula's entrance into the race adds a new, unconventional face to the 2026 presidential contest one that blends cultural influence with a call for national transformation.