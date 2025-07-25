Uganda: Kalyesubula Unveils 2026 Presidential Vision

Presidential hopeful Kalyesubula Benjamin has officially launched his vision for Uganda's 2026 general elections, promising a transformative agenda anchored on youth empowerment, healthcare reform, education, and a war on corruption through transparency and technology.

"Our country needs neither recycled promises nor tired slogans. The ruling NRM government has failed to renew itself," Kalyesubula declared during the unveiling of his campaign roadmap.

Placing the youth at the heart of his vision, Kalyesubula pledged to prioritise job creation and practical skills training programs that are directly linked to real employment opportunities.

"Uganda's young people are the engine of the nation's future. We must invest in skilling that leads to actual jobs, not just certificates," he said.

In the healthcare sector, Kalyesubula promised to invest heavily in community health systems and ensure district hospitals are functional and adequately resourced. "Healthcare with dignity is a right. We will not continue to let our people die due to broken systems," he added.

On education, he criticised the current state of Universal Primary and Secondary Education (UPE and USE), vowing to focus on real learning outcomes that prepare learners for life and national development.

"Education must build a nation. Our children deserve more than just being in school they need to learn and thrive."

Tackling corruption, Kalyesubula announced plans to implement a public digital tracker for all government projects.

"Every citizen should see how their taxes are being used. Technology and transparency are our weapons against corruption," he noted.

In agriculture, he outlined plans to establish agro-industrial zones in every region, link farmers directly to markets, and ensure the sector becomes both a source of food and national wealth.

Kalyesubula's campaign also emphasises national unity and restoring public trust in leadership. "Uganda must rise again, united and focused. We cannot allow our divisions to continue holding us back."

With this bold and ambitious agenda, Kalyesubula positions himself as a candidate of renewal and practical solutions, aiming to offer Ugandans an alternative to decades of status quo leadership.