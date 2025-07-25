Tanzania: CCM Meets to Approve Its Constitution's Minor Amendments

Dodoma — THE ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), has announced that it will hold a Special National General Meeting tomorrow, July 26, 2025.

The meeting will be conducted virtually and will involve all regions and districts across the country.

Speaking to media today, July 25, 2025, in Dodoma, the party's Secretary for Ideology, Publicity, and Training within the National Executive Committee (NEC), Mr. Amos Makalla, confirmed that preparations for the meeting have been successfully completed at all levels.

Makalla explained that the meeting will be led from the capital city, Dodoma, and will be preceded by sessions of the CCM's National Executive Committee (NEC).

The main agenda of the special meeting, according to Makalla, will be to discuss and approve minor amendments to the CCM Constitution, aimed at aligning the party's operations with current political dynamics and governance needs.

The virtual meeting is expected to bring together party leaders at national, regional, and district levels, as well as officially designated delegates of CCM's National General Meeting, using a digital platform.