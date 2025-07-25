Tanzania: Uhuru Torch Race Heads to Launch, Visit 38.89bn/-Projects Countrywide

Tabora — THE Uhuru Torch will be officially launched tomorrow in Tabora Region, marking the beginning of a nationwide journey of hope, unity, and development.

The launch event and accompanying foundation stone-laying ceremonies are estimated to cost 38.89bn/-.

As part of the Torch's tour, a range of development projects worth 22.45 bn/- will be inspected, while additional projects valued at 10bn/- will receive foundation stones to mark their official commencement.

These projects cut across vital sectors such as education, healthcare, water supply, and road infrastructure, demonstrating the government's commitment to improving the lives of its people.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Tabora Regional Commissioner Paul Chacha announced that the Torch will pass through key districts, including Uyui, Kaliua, Urambo, Sikonge, Tabora Municipality, Igunga, and Nzega.

Commissioner Chacha called on residents to take pride in the occasion and participate actively in the celebrations.

"I encourage all citizens to come out in large numbers and be part of this historic event," he said. "The Uhuru Torch is not just a symbol of freedom. it is a platform for showcasing the progress we are making as a region and as a nation."

The Uhuru Torch (Mwenge wa Uhuru) is a long-standing tradition in Tanzania, symbolizing peace, unity, and development. Its journey through Tabora is expected to inspire community participation and highlight the impact of government-led initiatives at the grassroots level.