Tanzania Hails African Nations' Efforts in Bringing Security in Libya

Tripoli — TANZANIA has commended the efforts of the African heads of state for their efforts in overseeing the implementation of the National Reconciliation Charter during an ongoing meeting in Libya.

The Minister for Home Affairs, Innocent Bashungwa, who represented the Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, at the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC), said the meeting focused on the security situation in Libya.

The virtual summit was chaired by the President of the Republic of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, who currently serves as Chairperson of the AU Peace and Security Council.

Speaking on behalf of President Samia, Minister Bashungwa commended the efforts of the President of the Republic of Congo and Chairperson of the AU High-Level Committee on Libya, Denis Sassou Nguesso, for his leadership in overseeing the implementation of the National Reconciliation Charter. The Charter provides a framework for a peaceful resolution to the Libyan crisis, including the holding of national elections and the strengthening of key state institutions such as the military.

Tanzania is one of the 15 member states of the African Union Peace and Security Council, which is mandated to address issues related to peace and security across the African continent.