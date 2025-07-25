Tanzania Banks On Eaclc to Generate 300bn/-in Trade Growth

25 July 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam — THE Director General of the Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA), Mr. Gilead Teri, has stated that the completion of the East Africa Commercial and Logistics Centre (EACLC) will stimulate trade growth in the country and increase the value of goods exports to over TZS 300bn/-annually.

Speaking to journalists today in Dar es Salaam ahead of the official launch of the centre scheduled for August 2, 2025, Mr. Teri announced that the event will be officiated by the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan.

In his remarks, Mr. Teri urged local government authorities across the country to allocate special zones for the implementation of similar projects, as a means to accelerate economic growth and contribute to national revenue through tax collection.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the East Africa Commercial and Logistics Centre (EACLC), Ms. Catherine Wang, called on local entrepreneurs and business owners to seize the opportunities presented by the new centre to improve their economic well-being.

Construction of the centre began in May 2023 and was completed this year at a cost of 282.7bn/-. The facility is expected to generate over 15,000 formal jobs and around 5,000 informal employment opportunities.

