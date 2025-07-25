Tanzania Hails Its 98-Year Development, Diplomatic Ties With Switzerland

Dar es Salaam — Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation responsible for East African Affairs, Dennis Londo, has expressed appreciation to the Swiss government for its significant contribution to community development in Tanzania through sectoral projects funded by Switzerland in various parts of the country.

Speaking during the celebration of Swiss National Day at the residence of the Swiss Ambassador to Tanzania in Dar es Salaam, Londo said the relationship between Tanzania and Switzerland has a long history, dating back to 1927 when Switzerland opened its consulate in Tanga.

He added that the partnership was further strengthened in the 1960s through the implementation of development projects across key sectors.

"We recognize that Switzerland has supported our development in sectors such as health, education, youth employment, women and special groups empowerment, as well as agriculture. This support has helped improve the lives of our people and contributed towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," said Londo.

He affirmed that the Tanzanian government will continue to strengthen this cordial relationship by ensuring that the aid and projects provided are impactful to citizens and support national development goals.

For her part, the Swiss Ambassador to Tanzania, H.E. Nicole Providoli, stated that the Swiss government, through the Swiss-Tanzania Chamber of Commerce (STCC), will continue to support joint efforts to enhance business and investment opportunities between the two countries. She emphasized that the aim is to promote economic growth and improve the welfare of the people of both Tanzania and Switzerland.

The celebration was attended by ambassadors from various countries, representatives of international organizations, government officials, and development stakeholders.