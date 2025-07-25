Tanzania: TTB Celebrates National Win in Global Tourism Scene

25 July 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The Director General of the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB), Ephraim Mafuru, has expressed heartfelt gratitude to tourism stakeholders, the private sector, and Tanzanians nationwide for voting and helping Tanzania win the title of Africa's Best Destination, a major triumph for the entire country.

He also extended thanks to citizens for helping the TTB earn the recognition of Best Tourism Board in Africa.

"This victory isn't ours alone; it's a win for our beautiful nation and its unique attractions," Mafuru said. "From Zanzibar, named Africa's Best Beach Destination to the Serengeti, crowned Africa's Leading National Park for the seventh year in a row, to the iconic Ngorongoro Crater, Africa's top attraction, and many more wonders like Tarangire, Ruaha, Nyerere, Kitulo, Kilimanjaro, and this is Tanzania's moment to shine."

He added: "Thank you for continuing to believe in and vote for Tanzania, the land of nature and unique heritage."

On June 26, 2025, Tanzania made history by winning 27 prestigious awards at the World Travel Awards (WTA) for Africa and the Indian Ocean, an extraordinary milestone and the largest number of honors ever achieved by the country since the WTA's founding in 1994.

Among the most notable accolades was the coveted title of Africa's Leading Destination, a recognition of Tanzania's unmatched natural beauty, cultural richness, and warm hospitality.

As a result of this unprecedented success, Tanzania will host the Global World Travel Awards in 2026, offering the nation an opportunity to showcase its exceptional tourism offerings to the world.

