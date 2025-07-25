Nigeria: Federal Govt Frees 4,550 Inmates to Decongest Prisons

In a bid to address persistent overcrowding in correctional facilities, the federal government has released 4,550 inmates, thereby reducing the national custodial population from over 86,000 to approximately 81,450.

The move was part of broader efforts to decongest prisons across Nigeria.

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the development during a meeting in Abuja with the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions, Hon. Chinedu Ogah.

The decongestion was contained in a statement by the Ministry's Director of press, Ozoya Imohimi.

According to Tunji-Ojo, the release followed a review process focusing on individuals held for minor or bailable offences, as well as those who had been incarcerated for extended periods without trial.

"This is part of broader prison reforms aimed at aligning our correctional practices with global best standards," he stated.

He said, "Our correctional centres house some of the most vulnerable people, those whose freedoms have been lawfully restricted. It is our moral and constitutional obligation to treat them with dignity and fairness."

Tunji-Ojo reaffirmed the government's commitment to transforming the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), stressing that justice and humanity remain at the core of the administration's agenda.

"The strength of any government lies in how it treats its most vulnerable citizens," he added, pledging continued collaboration with the National Assembly to promote institutional efficiency and social inclusion.

"We are working to strengthen our institutions so that even the most forgotten citizens are not left behind."

In his remarks, Hon. Chinedu Ogah praised the reforms, describing them as consistent with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to reposition Nigeria for sustainable national development.

He assured that the House Committee on Reformatory Institutions would maintain strong oversight to ensure the reforms achieve their intended impact and support the vision of a fair and humane correctional system.