Ethiopia: Indian Investment in Ethiopia Surpasses 6.5 Bln USD

- Creates 17,000 jobs

- Indian investors have invested over 6.5 billion USD in Ethiopia, generating more than 17,000 jobs, according to India's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Anil Kumar Rai.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Ambassador Rai noted that Ethiopia's economic reforms including sector liberalization and currency floatation have made the country an increasingly attractive destination for investment. These homegrown and macroeconomic reform agendas are positioning Ethiopia as a key economic player not only in the Horn of Africa (HoA) but across the continent.

"India is currently the second-largest trading partner and investor in Ethiopia," Ambassador Anil said. "The reforms have opened up new opportunities for Indian companies, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, ICT, manufacturing, and SMEs."

He highlighted that mining and ICT are currently the main focus areas for Indian investors, driven by Ethiopia's abundant potential in these sectors.

Ambassador Anil also commended Ethiopia's push for regional integration, including its commitment to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which aims to eliminate trade barriers and foster a single African market.

Reflecting on the historical ties between the two nations, he recalled that trade relations date back to the Axumite Kingdom, when Indian traders reached Ethiopia via the Red Sea. "India and Ethiopia are like two brothers on different continents," he added, emphasizing the enduring bonds and growing cooperation between the two countries.