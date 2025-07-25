Ethiopia: Ministry Scales Up Nationwide Teacher Training to Boost Education Quality

- The Ministry of Education has launched a nationwide training program aimed at enhancing the capacity of teachers and school leaders as part of efforts to improve the quality of education.

In collaboration with Kotebe University of Education, the Ministry has begun a summer capacity-building program for 630 teacher trainers and school leaders. The initiative, which kicked off this week, serves as a preparatory phase for a larger training rollout scheduled for August 2025.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, General Education State Minister Ayelech Eshete stated that the training is aligned with the Ministry's newly developed education roadmap. "This training is designed to address gaps in the education system and equip teachers with the necessary skills to implement the new curriculum effectively," she said.

According to the State Minister, 84,000 primary and secondary school teachers across the country will receive 20 days of training starting August 1, 2025. The program will be delivered in 30 public universities and focuses on practical teaching skills, curriculum implementation, and student-centered learning approaches.

Ayelech emphasized that the training will contribute to improving classroom instruction, enhancing students' academic performance, and creating a more conducive learning environment. "We have already seen positive outcomes from last year's training, which created a better impact on teacher motivation and performance," she noted.

The Ministry is also implementing alternative teacher education pathways to address gaps in staffing and improve coverage across regions.

Kotebe University of Education President Berhanemeskel Tena (PhD) highlighted that the training will cover a range of topics including pedagogy, educational technology, psychosocial support, and health education. He noted that the university trained 52,000 teachers in the last fiscal year and is expanding its outreach to support national goals.

The government has identified teacher development as a key pillar in its strategy to ensure educational quality at the primary and secondary levels, with a long-term vision of strengthening learning outcomes nationwide.