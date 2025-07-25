East Africa: Ethiopia's Green Dev't Program Booms Honey Farming

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopia's green development program is creating a vibrant ecosystem for honey producers nationwide, Chaka Mar General Manager Mengistu Yehualaw stated.

The government's green development program, which includes a wide range of tree planting campaigns, is fostering an eco-friendly environment that is transforming honey farming into a booming industry and creating more opportunities than ever, Mengistu noted.

He told The Ethiopian Herald that the government's initiative creates a vibrant ecosystem for honey producers nationwide, in addition to supporting other agricultural sectors.

The tree planting campaign is creating fertile ground for honey producers, enhancing biodiversity, and promoting environmental stewardship, he added.

"We conserve the plants as our work is highly connected with forestry," Mengistu said. Chaka Mar has honey farms throughout the nation, including Addis Ababa, he said, adding that this is a productive investment that benefits from the expansion of flowering plants.

"The government is providing us with working premises and facilitating exhibitions for us to network. As a result, we are expanding our farms throughout the nation and building connections with various farmers," Mengistu said.

Chaka Mar is also offering hives with bees to people, including farmers and regular customers, who want to produce honey, he mentioned.

"Apart from supplying honey to the local market, we are also exporting to the U.S. and Arab nations," Mengistu stated.

The General Manager said that the company has planned to increase exports and earn more foreign currency once local demand is met.

According to him, Chaka Mar is supporting honey farmers by sharing knowledge and providing beehives, in addition to supplying a variety of honey products to the public using a mix of modern and traditional hives.

"We have planned to open a training center on beekeeping to enable our consumers to become producers and boost honey production in the country," Mengistu said.

Established 70 years ago, Chaka Mar has created job opportunities for many citizens.