Ethiopia Shines At Global Robotics Championship

- For the first time in history, Ethiopian youth have made their mark at the prestigious AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva representing their country with passion, creativity, and skill, STEMpower Ethiopia announced.

In a statement sent to The Ethiopian Herald, the organization stated that two Ethiopian teams aged under 13 and under 18 have competed in the Robotics for Good Youth Challenge under the theme "Disaster Response."

The youths' innovative robotic solutions earned them 5th place globally, a remarkable milestone for Ethiopia, and a powerful testament to what happens when young minds are given the tools and support to thrive, it said.

In the statement, STEMpower Ethiopia Country Director Simenew Keskes (PhD) emphasized the importance of supporting young innovators to achieve tangible result.

"This achievement is a testament to the potential of Ethiopian youth when given access to the right tools, mentorship, and global platforms. At STEMpower, we invest in innovation because today's young problem-solvers are tomorrow's leaders in science and technology," he said.

Mentor and Software Engineering Student at Adama Science and Technology University Dagmawi Girum stated that youths are game changer in national development through addressing challenges once they get required support.

"I've seen how resilient our students are, from national qualifiers to the global stage. Their passion is real--and it's powerful. With the right platforms and support, they'll become tomorrow's change-makers." "We're here to solve problems, not to be one," Dagmawi said.

One of the participants in the senior team, Abel Dereje, a Grade 11 student at Seattle Academy, reflected that the global platform helped him to realize that innovation has no borders.

"We can solve real problems in Ethiopia when passion meets purpose--whether it's in education, agriculture, or healthcare. Don't wait for perfect tools--start with what you have. Even the smallest idea can lead to change if driven by persistence," he said.

The teams' participation and success were also celebrated by the Permanent Mission of Ethiopia in Geneva, marking a milestone in the nation's growing presence in global innovation and youth development.

The statement noted that STEMpower is keento build a future where African youth lead technology beyond adapting to it. The organization also called on partners to join hands in expanding access to hands-on STEM education, nurturing talent, and creating opportunities that transform lives and communities across the continent.

The Robotics for Good Youth Challenge is the leading UN-based global robotics championship, inviting students aged 10 to 18 to develop AI and robotics-based solutions to tackle global challenges.

The program offers a unique entry point into STEM disciplines while fostering problem- solving and teamwork skills that are critical for the next generation of digital leaders. The competition promotes the use of free and open-source software and hardware, allowing unrestricted assembly and programming of the robots.