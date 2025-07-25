South Africa: President Ramaphosa Visits BMW Group

24 July 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this morning attend a showcase of the successful implementation of the latest investment for production of the new BMW X3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle at the automaker's plant in Rosslyn, Pretoria.

President Ramaphosa will deliver remarks at the end of his tour of the plant, where he will be accompanied only by BMW representatives.

Themed "BMW Group South Africa: Leading Today, Enabling Tomorrow", the event marking the start of the new vehicle will highlight the firm's commitment to strengthening South Africa's economic vitality and advancing industrial innovation.

"The event will showcase the active partnership between industry and government - a collaboration essential for driving innovation, catalysing job creation, and propelling sustainable growth within South Africa's automotive sector.

"It also demonstrates the BMW Group's dedication to leading today through operational excellence and enabling tomorrow by strategically investing in the nation's future," the Presidency said of Thursday's visit.

The new BMW X3 has been declared South Africa's Car of the Year for 2025.

The BMW Group announced further investment in its plant operations in Rosslyn during the President's Investment Conference held on 13 April 2023, as a commitment to South Africa.

BMW has a long history in the country, and its footprint has grown significantly over time. Its investment at the Rosslyn plant located in Gauteng dates back five decades.

The plant operations are also a significant anchor and justification for the continued operations of BMW in South Africa, including the National Sales Company, BMW Financial Services, and BMW IT Development Hub.

BMW and its supply chain sustain tens of thousands of livelihoods directly and indirectly as a result of BMW Group activities in South Africa.

