South Africa: National Treasury Reports Malware Intrusion On IRM Website

24 July 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

National Treasury has isolated servers that were compromised by a malware intrusion on its Infrastructure Reporting Model (IRM) website, the online infrastructure reporting and monitoring system.

Treasury will assess the IRM servers for the magnitude of the compromise and to ensure the security of its systems.

"Considering recent media reports since Sunday regarding security incidents affecting Microsoft platforms in the United States, National Treasury has requested Microsoft's assistance in identifying and addressing any potential vulnerabilities within its Information and Communication Technology (ICT) environment.

"Despite these events, National Treasury's systems and websites continue to operate normally without any disruption.

"National Treasury's ICT department processes over 200 000 emails each day and facilitates more than 400 000 user connections through their websites daily.

"On average, the National Treasury ICT team successfully detects and blocks approximately 5 800 security threats directed at National Treasury systems every day, showcasing the department's commitment to maintaining a secure digital environment," National Treasury said on Wednesday.

These threats encompass a range of malicious activities, including phishing attempts, malware infections, and spam attacks.

