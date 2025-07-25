East Africa: Ethiopia Sets to Launch Extensive Tree Planting Initiative, With Goal of Planting 700 Million Seedlings in a Single Day

24 July 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia is set to launch an extensive tree planting initiative, with the goal of planting 700 million seedlings in just a single day.

The one-day event is planned for July 31, 2024.

The campaign is part of the nation's Green Legacy Initiative, which seeks to plant a total of 7.5 billion seedlings throughout this rainy season.

Ethiopia has so far planted more than 40 billion seedlings over the past six years through the initiative.

Office of the Prime Minister announced today that "July 31, 2025 Ethiopia will attempt planting 700 million seedlings in one day. Let's get ready as the countdown begins."

