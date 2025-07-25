Sudan: Interior Minister Meets West Kordofan State Wali, Discusses State Police Plans and Programs

Khartoum, July 23, 2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Babiker Samra Mustafa, has stressed the importance of providing police and criminal services to citizens, in addition to supporting and backing up police in the states with the necessary equipment to perform their duties in maintaining security and combating crime.

This came during a meeting in his office on Wednesday with the Wali (governor) of West Kordofan State, Major General (Ret.) Mohamed Adam Gaid, in the presence of the Director General of Police Forces, General Khalid Hassan Mohieddin.

The Minister stressed that the police forces would continue to support the armed forces and other security bodies until victory is achieved over the rebel militia.

For his part, the Wali of West Kordofan State, Major General (Ret.) Mohamed Adam Gaid, praised the distinguished performance and participation of the state police personnel and their sacrifices in offering martyrs and wounded. He affirmed that the state would soon return to the bosom of the homeland thanks to the bravery of the armed forces and the supporting forces, and the steadfastness of its people in the face of the rebel terrorist militia. BH/BH