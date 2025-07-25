Sudan: Interior Minister Meets West Kordofan State Wali, Discusses State Police Plans and Programs

24 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, July 23, 2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Babiker Samra Mustafa, has stressed the importance of providing police and criminal services to citizens, in addition to supporting and backing up police in the states with the necessary equipment to perform their duties in maintaining security and combating crime.

This came during a meeting in his office on Wednesday with the Wali (governor) of West Kordofan State, Major General (Ret.) Mohamed Adam Gaid, in the presence of the Director General of Police Forces, General Khalid Hassan Mohieddin.

The Minister stressed that the police forces would continue to support the armed forces and other security bodies until victory is achieved over the rebel militia.

For his part, the Wali of West Kordofan State, Major General (Ret.) Mohamed Adam Gaid, praised the distinguished performance and participation of the state police personnel and their sacrifices in offering martyrs and wounded. He affirmed that the state would soon return to the bosom of the homeland thanks to the bravery of the armed forces and the supporting forces, and the steadfastness of its people in the face of the rebel terrorist militia. BH/BH

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.