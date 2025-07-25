Sudanese Women's Empowerment Workshop to Counter Hate Speech and Psychological Trauma Concluded

Port Sudan, July 23, 2025 (SUNA) - The three-day training workshop on empowering Sudanese women to counter hate speech and psychological trauma, organized by the World Food Programme (WFP), concluded Wednesday in Port Sudan, the capital of the Red Sea State.

Chairman of the Peace Commission, Dr. Suleiman Al-Debailo, said that the workshop was particularly important due to its significant societal role in achieving political and social stability.

Al-Debailo added that this is just the beginning, and that subsequent workshops will be implemented to spread and deepen the culture of peace and reject hate speech within the society.

UNDP Resident Representative Luca Randa underscored the role of the workshops in achieving psychological stability in light of the several traumas women have experienced as a result of the current circumstances, noting that UNDP will continue to implement such workshops.