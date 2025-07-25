Sudan Electricity Company's Media Coordination Council Denies Rumors On Electricity Tariff Increase

Port Sudan, July 23, 2025 (SUNA) - The Sudan Electricity Company's Media Coordination Council denied the recently circulated news regarding a new increase in electricity tariffs for all sectors.

The Council confirmed that this news is old, regarding the last increase in March 2025, but was republished by unknown sources.

This official denial came to put an end to the rumors and speculation that have spread in various media outlets.

The Council calls on all media outlets to ensure accuracy and credibility when circulating such news, which affects citizens' livelihoods.