Sudan: Higher Education Ministry Discusses Ways to Enhance Cybersecurity, Expand Using of Artificial Intelligence in Education and Scientific Research

Port Sudan, July 23, 2025 (SUNA) - In light of the growing security challenges and the importance of securing digital infrastructure, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Professor Mohamed Hassan Dahab, held a meeting with Major General (Police)-Ret- Dr. Suleiman Mustafa, author of the book "Cybersecurity," in the presence of Professor Awad Haj Ali and a number of ministry leaderships.

The meeting witnessed an extensive discussion on ways to instill a culture of cybersecurity in academic and governmental institutions, and to leverage the book's content to raise awareness of growing cyber risks.

In this context, Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris announced his donation of a large number of copies of the book to be distributed to ministries, universities, and official institutions in support of digital protection efforts.

The meeting touched on several important issues, including data protection, backup, privacy, service continuity, and countering cyberattacks.

The author of the book, Dr. Suleiman Mustafa highlighted the importance of developing institutional frameworks for cybersecurity, reviewing the technical and organizational guidelines included in his book to enhance the protection of digital systems in institutions.

The meeting also discussed the prospects for using artificial intelligence in higher education and scientific research, emphasizing the need to establish clear controls to regulate its use to ensure the quality of academic and research outputs.

Professor Awad Haj Ali stressed the importance of expanding specialized academic programs in cybersecurity within Sudanese universities to keep pace with rapid developments in this field.

As part of building the capacity of graduates and preparing them to meet the demands of the digital age, the attendees discussed the importance of including courses in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence as university requirements for all majors.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Professor Mohamed Hassan Dahab affirmed the Ministry's commitment to strengthening information security, noting the Ministry's success in restoring its electronic services since the outbreak of the war, which has contributed to the continuity of the educational process despite the exceptional circumstances facing the country.

Dr. Babiker Hussein Ahmed, Director General of the General Administration of Information Technology and Networks, explained that the ministry has been working to distribute network services to a number of centers in the capital and the states, and to expand the use of cloud computing, fog, and artificial intelligence technologies, enhancing digital security and ensuring the continuity of service provision under both normal and exceptional circumstances.