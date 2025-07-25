Sudan: Industry and Trade Minister Stresses Importance of Implementing Import Controls

24 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Industry and Trade, Mahasin Ali Yagoub, has affirmed the ministry's full commitment to implementing the ministerial decision regulating foreign trade controls.

She underlined the importance of implementing import controls, which will contribute to controlling and regulating the entry of goods, services, and production inputs into the Sudanese market.

In press statements on Thursday, the minister explained that the controls aim to achieve consumer satisfaction and meet domestic demand, while taking into account the general guidelines of import policy, top of which protecting and encouraging national production, preserving public health and the environment, and ensuring that imported goods meet quality requirements.

Minister of Industry and Trade explained that the controls include obtaining preliminary approval or a letter of no objection from the competent technical authority, in addition to presenting a preliminary invoice containing all the required data, submitting a letter of standard approval from the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization (SSOM), and completing banking procedures and the import form (IM). She stressed the need to adhere to the prohibition of unloading unless all procedural requirements are met by the concerned authorities.

Mahasin emphasized that the Ministry was working to facilitate foreign trade procedures through electronic transformation, in coordination with the related bodies, by completing transactions via the "Baladna" platform. She called on importers to fully adhere to these controls to avoid procedural delays.

The Minister asserted that the Ministry of Industry and Trade was not responsible for any losses that might result from failure to comply with these controls.

