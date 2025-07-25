Sudan: Justice Minister - China Supports Sudan in International and Regional Forums

24 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Justice Dr. Abdullah Dirif has met with the Chinese Chargé d'Affaires to Sudan, Zhang Xiang, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, the Attorney General of the Republic of Sudan, and the Head of International Agreements at the Ministry.

The Minister stated that the meeting, which was fruitful, touched on the agreement establishing the International Mediation Organization, which Sudan has signed.

He explained that this agreement has been studied by the International Agreements Directorate at the Ministry of Justice, and that they will strive to ratify it as soon as possible. He noted that Sudan was one of the first countries to sign this agreement, and that by ratifying it, Sudan will become one of the founding countries of the organization.

Dr. Dirif explained that China was a strategic partner of Sudan in various aspects and a supporter of the country in international forums.

The Minister of Justice explained that the agreement was part of a wider exchange of interests and will provide Sudan with the opportunity to become a member of this organization, through which issues and disputes related to trade and investment will be resolved.

He added that the procedures have been completed and will be submitted Thursday to the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, who will then present them to the Prime Minister for ratification by the legislative authority.

For his part, the Chinese Chargé d'Affaires explained that the meeting discussed overall bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly with regard to coordination and cooperation in the judicial field.

He said that the meeting urged accelerating the ratification of the agreement establishing the International Mediation Organization, expressing his hope that ratification will be completed as soon as possible to contribute to the organization's launch in the near future.

