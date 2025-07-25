Sudan: AASTMT President Receives Director General of Sudan Sea Ports Corporation

24 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The President of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTMT), Dr. Ismail Abdel-Ghafar Farag, received the Director General of the Sudan Sea Ports Corporation, Eng. Gailani Mohamed Gailani, during an official visit to the AASTMT headquarters.

This visit came within the framework of discussing ways to enhance joint cooperation between the Academy and the Sudan Sea Ports Corporation, particularly in the fields of education, training, and technical consulting, which contributes to supporting and developing the maritime transport sector in Sudan.

The meeting also reviewed the support provided by the Academy in the field of research and consulting, with the aim of contributing to the preparation and development of strategic plans for Sudanese ports, through its specialized scientific cadres and regional and international expertise in the field of maritime transport and port management.

The meeting underscored the deep academic ties between the two sides, as the Academy hosts a large number of Sudanese students studying in its various faculties. This reflects mutual trust in the efficiency of the AASTMT educational system and its pioneering role in preparing qualified personnel in the fields of maritime transport, engineering, and management.

The two sides expressed their aspiration to activate joint cooperation and exchange expertise, enhancing the human and technical capabilities of Sudanese ports and supporting sustainable development efforts in the maritime transport sector in the region.

