Dr. Imane Kendili, a Moroccan Figure Honored in Kigali Among the 100 Most Remarkable Africans

Kigali, July 6, 2025 — From July 4 to 6, the prestigious 2025 African Leadership and Business Summit took place at the elegant Marriott Hotel in the heart of the Rwandan capital. Held under the high patronage of the “100 Most Remarkable Icons of Peace in Africa” program, the summit has become a major continental event, attracting leaders from around the globe — political figures, CEOs, international artists, diplomats, ministers, entrepreneurs, academics, and civil society actors.

Masterfully led by Dr. Kingsley Amafibe, the summit stood out as a true Pan-African agora — a space where excellence, strategic vision, and cooperation come together to shape a forward-looking Africa.

Among the distinguished honorees this year were global icons such as Burna Boy, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo (COZA Global), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Tems, Diamond Platnumz, Tony Elumelu, Femi Otedola, Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen, H.E. Mallam Umar Namadi, Governor of Jigawa State, Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of ThisDay Media Group, and Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of Access Bank.

Also celebrated were figures such as Mr. Abdelhak Najib (Moroccan journalist and writer, Vice President of African Global Health), Dr. Nimi Briggs (CEO, NIMPAT Group), Dr. Chuka Nwachukwu (Chairman, Amanda Group), Daniel Moses (CEO, Property Wealth Corporation), H.E. Dennis Idahosa (Deputy Governor, Edo State), H.E. Dr. GD Singh (President, Asia-Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry), Ruqayya Tofa-Basheer (Founder, Raw Beauty Africa), Dr. Pedzai Scott Sakupwanya (CEO, Betterbrands Group, Zimbabwe), Prof. Mthuli Ncube (Zimbabwean Minister of Finance), Mr. Munyakazi Sadate (CEO, Karame Rwanda Group), Prof. Haruna Musa (Chairman, Jigawa State Basic Education Board), Dr. Saadatu Adamu (SDF Initiatives), Barrister David Igbodo (Chairman, Delta State Public Procurement Council), Naomi Nwaokocha (Director, Poder Farms), Muyiwa Fatosa (Special Adviser to Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso), Michael Odere (Finance Minister, Cross River State), H.E. Dr. Peter Odey (PhD, Deputy Governor, Cross River State), Chief Chris Agara (Chairman, AA Universal Agro Industries), Dr. Hauwa Alhassan (Technical Adviser to the Jigawa State Governor for Basic Education), Dr. Angel Josephat Natianota (Director, HR World Ltd, Tanzania), Mahammad Goni Malud (Political Adviser to Nigeria’s Vice President), Rahim Bah (CEO, Property Investment Blueprints), Emmanuel Uduh (Founder, Doreen Medicals Ltd), Bruce Melodie, Ambassador Dr. Victor Nonso Enebeli, Dr. Amit N. Thakker, and Dr. Torhile Andrew Uchi.

Morocco was particularly honored with the recognition of Dr. Imane Kendili, a psychiatrist, mental health expert, and President of African Global Health. Appointed National Director for Morocco, she was celebrated among the 100 Most Remarkable Africans for her pioneering work in mental health, health diplomacy, and harm reduction.

Her keynote address, titled “From Prevention to Prosperity: Integrating Harm Reduction, Mental Health and Climate Resilience into Africa’s Health Governance,” left a lasting impression on attendees. In it, Dr. Kendili called for a health governance model that is grounded in reality — inclusive, sustainable, and rooted in African contexts. Her message was both visionary and deeply pragmatic.

One of the summit’s key moments was the launch of the second phase of the book “Africa Health Sovereignty – The Advocacy.” Co-led by Dr. Kendili, Prof. Morgan Chetty (South Africa), Dr. Amitt Thakker (Kenya), and Mr. Najib Abdelhak (Morocco), the book presents an ambitious roadmap for anchoring African health sovereignty in territorial approaches, South-South cooperation, and systemic public health reforms.

Another major announcement was the official unveiling of the next “100 Most Remarkable Africans” summit, to be held in June 2026 in Morocco. This strategic choice reflects Morocco’s growing stature as a hub for Pan-African leadership, innovation, and regional cooperation.

In the same spirit, four prominent members of African Global Health (AGH) were honored for their exemplary commitment to public health and health sovereignty in Africa:

Mr. Najib Abdelhak , Vice President of AGH

, Vice President of AGH Ms. Mories Atoki , CEO of ABCHealth (Nigeria)

, CEO of ABCHealth (Nigeria) Dr. Ndembi Twanda , Director-General of IVI

, Director-General of IVI Dr. Amitt Thakker, a key leader in Kenya’s health sector

The summit also served as a springboard for the next steps in the continental advocacy around Africa Health Sovereignty, a reference work for actors seeking to transform African health systems. Two official launches of the book are scheduled:

July 16 in Abuja , during the AHB Symposium 2025

, during the July 24 in Durban, at the KZNDHC Annual Medical Conference 2025

Beyond the awards and celebrations, the Kigali summit emerged as a true think tank — a vibrant platform of exchanges and coalitions where issues of governance, economic diplomacy, industrial innovation, public health, green energy, and regional integration converged.

At the center of this dynamic landscape stood Dr. Imane Kendili, whose presence symbolized the rise of a new African female leadership — determined, visionary, and deeply attuned to local realities. Her journey and voice embody a shared hope for a sovereign, inclusive, and resilient future for the continent.