Ghana: Tactical Airbase for Northern Frontier in the Offing - Chief of Army Staff

The Ghana Air Force is set to establish a Tactical Airbase at Jogboi in the Savannah Region as part of a broader national security initiative to combat illegal mining (galamsey), securing the Bui Dam, and strengthening military operations along Ghana's northern frontier.

The strategic initiative was announced during a high-level working visit by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Frederick Asare Bekoe, to the Bui Generating Station in the Banda District of the Bono Region.

The visit sought to enhance cooperation between the Ghana Air Force and the Bui Power Authority (BPA) in the face of mounting threats, including illegal mining, violent extremism from the Sahel, and nomadic cattle encroachment near the dam.

At a meeting with BPA officials, illegal mining was identified as an urgent and growing challenge.

The Safety and Security Advisor at BPA, Major Francis Kwame Ampobi, revealed that despite the formation of a joint taskforce comprising the Military, Navy, Ghana Police Service, Game and Wildlife Division, and the Ghana Immigration Service, illegal miners continued to invade protected areas of the Bui enclave.

"We've confiscated 91 chanfang machines, 58 water pumps, and even 13 bags of rice from galamseyers in areas such as Bawlay, Elder Korgbe, and MTN," Major Ampobi disclosed.

"They've blocked access to the intake point of the Bui Reservoir, and if this continues unchecked, the impact on the dam could be catastrophic," he said.

He stressed the urgency of military reinforcement in the area, citing the resilience of illegal miners.

"Even after we clear them and destroy their equipment, they return. We need sustained support."

The planned airbase will serve as a hub for aerial surveillance, provide logistical support to Forward Operating Bases, and boost rapid military response capabilities across Ghana's northern corridor. It will also serve as a protective outpost for the Bui Dam and its surrounding environment.

Commander of the Bui Tactical Air Command, Air Commodore Kwabena Kissiedu Manukure-Atiemo, said construction would begin within three months, with the first phase expected to deliver a fully functional airfield in two years.

The full project is projected to span five years.

"This base will significantly enhance our ability to protect critical national infrastructure and respond swiftly to security threats," he stated.

"We call on the chiefs and people of Jogboi and Bamboi to support this important national endeavour."

The Acting Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Engineering, Operations, and Technical at BPA, Samuel Nimako Boateng, described the Air Force's intervention as both timely and necessary.

He explained that illegal mining upstream causes sedimentation, reducing the effective volume of the Bui Reservoir and threatening power generation.

"This collaboration between the BPA and the Ghana Air Force is crucial in averting a potential energy and environmental crisis."

Mr Boateng emphasised that without decisive action, the environmental degradation caused by galamsey could have long-term effects on Ghana's renewable energy capacity and water resources.

The construction of the Tactical Airbase marks a significant step in Ghana's renewed effort to protect its natural resources, energy assets, and border communities from growing insecurity.

It also symbolises a deepening collaboration between military and civilian institutions in preserving national infrastructure and promoting environmental stewardship.