Ghana: Stronger Infrastructure Key to 24-Hour Shipping Operations - Nikpe

The Minister of Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has called for urgent reforms to reduce the high cost of doing business at Ghana's ports, describing it as a key priority for President John Dramani Mahama and a major barrier to trade and economic growth.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly reconstituted Board of Directors of the Ghana Shippers' Authority (GSA) in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Nikpe expressed concern over inefficiencies in port operations. These include overlapping agency roles, excessive demurrage charges, and taxes on transit cargo -- all of which, he said, inflate shipping costs and weaken Ghana's competitiveness in the sub-region.

He stressed the importance of the maritime and logistics sector in supporting national development goals, including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the 24-hour economy agenda.

"A key policy of His Excellency the President is the 24-hour economy, and the ports will be a key enabler of this policy," he stated. "Increasing trade volumes through enhanced infrastructure and efficient operations will incentivise players in the shipping value chain to operate 24 hours."

To support this vision, the Minister announced the passage of the Ghana Shippers' Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1122), by Parliament in July. The new law strengthens the GSA's mandate to regulate commercial shipping and allied services according to international standards.

A draft Legislative Instrument (L.I.) to operationalise the Act is currently undergoing stakeholder consultations and is expected to be finalised and submitted to Parliament by the end of the year. Once passed, it will empower the GSA to implement strategies aimed at reducing port-related business costs.

Mr Nikpe urged the new Board to prioritise reforms and address pressing industry concerns such as agency duplication, demurrage charges, and taxes on transit goods. He added that leadership in the transport sector was crucial to shaping effective policy and transforming Ghana into a regional transport and logistics hub.

The newly sworn-in Board is chaired by Mr Mike Allen Hammah. Other members include Prof. Ransford Edward Van Gyampo, Brigadier General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono, Ms Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, Dr Kamal-Deen Ali, Dr Frederick Appoh, Dr Emelia Assiakwa, Mr Clement Boateng, Mr Nathaniel Amonoo Wilson, Mr Alex Mensah, Mr Yaw Adu-Agyei Gyamfi, Madam Salamatu Fuad, and Ms Ewrabena Aubynn.

While expressing confidence in the Board's capabilities, the Minister advised members to focus on strategic oversight and refrain from interfering in day-to-day operations.

In his acceptance remarks, Board Chair Mr Hammah pledged to work closely with management, staff, and stakeholders to promote innovation, growth, and excellence. He said transparency, accountability, and collaboration would underpin the Board's approach in supporting both the Authority and the Ministry of Transport