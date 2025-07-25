Leadership is meant to be a catalyst for progress, transformation, and national development. Yet, in many state institutions, leadership has become a parasite--feeding off the very structures it was entrusted to guide. This cancerous failure of leadership has metastasized across critical public institutions, rendering them dysfunctional, unproductive, and a burden on the state. It is not just a weakness--it is a national threat.

The parasitic nature of leadership failure

Leadership failure is not a passive occurrence; it is an active, corrosive force. Like a parasite, it attaches itself to institutions, drains them of vitality, and multiplies its effects. Leaders who occupy strategic offices in government entities often operate with personal interest as their compass--favouring loyalty over competence, patronage over policy, and expedience over principle.

Institutions such as the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), National Investment Bank (NIB), Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), and GIHOC Distilleries among others are stark examples of how systemic leadership failure has stunted growth and innovation. These were once envisioned as pillars of industrial and financial independence for Ghana. Today, they are struggling entities, choked by debts, mismanagement, political interference, and obsolete systems. What went wrong? The answer lies in leadership that lacked foresight, discipline, and a commitment to institutional excellence.

The destruction wrought by leadership failure

The cost of leadership failure extends far beyond balance sheets or bureaucratic delays. It destroys confidence in public systems, deepens poverty, and widens the gap between government and the governed. Its effects can be observed in:

Inefficient Service Delivery - Institutions meant to serve citizens become slow, disconnected, and ineffective, Example Like city Press, GBC etc. Corruption and Cronyism - Leaders shield incompetent allies and foster networks of impunity aiding in contract sales and other crimes. Lack of Accountability and Transparency - Oversight mechanisms are either compromised or bypassed entirely. Poor Decision-Making - Strategic missteps become common, and evidence-based planning gives way to trial and error. Public Disillusionment - Citizens lose faith in government, breeding apathy, frustration, and social unrest.

In short, leadership failure turns public institutions into liabilities rather than assets. It makes reform harder and entrenches a culture of mediocrity.

Breaking the cycle of failure

It is possible to reverse this decay--but only with decisive, bold, and sustained action. The following steps are critical:

Merit-Based Appointments, Not Political RewardsThe selection of heads of government institutions must be devoid of political interference. Politics should have no role in determining who leads our national institutions. Competency, character, and track record must be prioritized above party colour. Institutions cannot thrive under the weight of partisan compromise. Leadership Development and Capacity BuildingLeaders must be continuously trained, evaluated, and equipped with modern tools for managing public institutions. Leadership is a skill, not an entitlement. Strong Accountability MechanismsThere must be independent bodies empowered to hold leaders to account, audit institutions, and investigate malpractice without fear or Favor. Public Engagement and OversightCitizens should not be bystanders. Active civic participation, watchdog journalism, and stakeholder forums can keep institutions responsive and honest. Culture of Ethics and IntegrityEthical conduct must be a norm, not an exception. Institutions must instil values of honesty, service, and responsibility from top to bottom.

Reclaiming our institutions

We must acknowledge that the greatest threat to national development is not always external--it is often internal, embedded in weak and unaccountable leadership. TOR, NIB, ADB, and others are not beyond redemption, but they cannot reform themselves under the same old leadership paradigms that brought them to their knees.

To save our institutions, we must rise above political favouritism and embrace a new era of leadership based on competence, integrity, and patriotism. Ghana must rise above this canker of leadership failure and take back her institutions. That begins with each of us demanding better, electing wisely, holding leaders accountable, and refusing to normalise failure.

History will not be kind to a nation that watched its institutions rot in silence. Let us act now--before the parasite consumes everything.

The writer is the founder and Chairman of Pedlo Energy Company Limited

Peter Debrah (PhD)