Ghana: UNDP Ghana's 'Save School' Programme to Combat Bullying, Arms Proliferation in Schools Commendable

It is deeply disturbing that the school environment which should be a haven for academic excellence and personal development appears to becoming a source of fear, anxiety, and even death for some students.

What should be a safe space for learning is becoming a ground marred by bullying and proliferation of firearms among students.

The Ghanaian Times finds it extremely worrying that students, some of whom are minors under Ghanaian law, have access to firearms and are bold enough to take them to school.

Even more alarming is the fact that these weapons are often obtained from their own homes, as noted by the Inspector General of Police.

How parents allow such a lapse in the safe storage of firearms is difficult to comprehend.

Some students have lost their lives, others have been maimed, and many are left with deep emotional and psychological scars.

What is even more frightening is the realisation that if students can commit such acts at a tender age, one can only imagine the threat they could pose to society as adults if nothing is done now to curb this trend.

It is for this reason that The Ghanaian Times is pleased with the launch of the 'Save Schools' Outreach Programme: Empowering Students for Peace and Safety by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Ghana, in collaboration with the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons and the National Peace Council.

The programme, which was launched at O'Reilly Senior High School in Accra, aims to educate students on the dangers of small arms and violence while equipping them with the tools and knowledge to serve as peace ambassadors in their schools and communities.

According to the UNDP, the initiative is expected to reach 10,000 students across all regions of the country.

This is a commendable step, and The Ghanaian Times urges other key stakeholders, including the government, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), civil society, and faith-based organisations--to intensify efforts to complement this initiative.

These stakeholders must work together to promote peace education and ensure that students understand the dangers of violence, bullying, and firearm misuse.

The statistics on school-based violence are damning and alarming.

The UNDP data reveals that a nationally representative survey found that 55 per cent of in-school adolescents had experienced physical violence, attacks, or bullying within a year.

In addition, UNESCO's Behind the Numbers report also reveals that more than half of boys and girls in Ghana have suffered physical violence, with over 53 per cent enduring emotional bullying at least once in the past year.

These numbers represent real human suffering. Behind each statistic lies a story of trauma--students suffering in silence, teachers operating in fear, and school environments turned into hostile zones.

Even more worrying is the widespread circulation of firearms in the country.

According to the UNDP, a 2014 nationwide survey estimated that there were 2.3 million small and light weapons in Ghana, with 1.1 million of them unaccounted for.

This level of unregulated weapon availability is a national crisis and poses significant risks to schools and communities alike.

The Ghanaian Times supports the call made by the UNDP and echoed by other dignitaries at the launch event for a whole-of-society approach to tackle the issue.

We join calls for the urgent repeal and replacement of outdated arms legislation and the proper resourcing of the National Commission on Small Arms to perform its mandate effectively.

Parents must also take responsibility by securing licensed firearms and keeping them out of the reach of children. Teachers and school authorities must enforce clear codes of conduct, while community and religious leaders should support non-violent conflict resolution and provide mentorship to at-risk youth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana International Organisations Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the Minister of Education rightly stated in a message delivered on his behalf, "Education must go beyond academics. It must instil values that promote peace and safety."

Similarly, the Inspector General of Police, through ACP Agnes Bordon, reminded students that "possession of firearms is a privilege, not a right," and that the law will take its course against those who misuse weapons, regardless of age or intent.

The Ghanaian Times also supports the call by Mr Francis Aniagyei, headmaster of O'Reilly Senior High School, for cooperation among all partners in fostering discipline and academic excellence in schools.

Indeed, the future of our country lies in the hands of our children. They deserve to learn and grow in a safe, nurturing environment. Let us work together to restore our schools as centres of knowledge, peace, and hope, free from fear, violence, and tragedy.