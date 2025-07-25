Ghana: Delayed Bill Payments Threaten Reliable Power Supply - Nedco Cautions

The Sunyani Area Office of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has recovered GH¢1.6 million in outstanding electricity debts from customers on the second day of a two-week revenue mobilisation and loss control exercise.

Announcing the figure on Friday, July 18, 2025, the Sunyani Area Manager of NEDCo, Eugene Odoi Addo, said the operation aims to recover GH¢ 20 million in unpaid electricity bills from customers across the operational area.

He revealed that total debts owed by NEDCo in the Sunyani zone stood at approximately GH¢318 million.

"The debts include those from government institutions, and postpaid customers, Mr Addo said in an interview with the media "We've initiated structured payment agreements with many of these clients to recover the funds amicably without resorting to disconnections or confrontations ", he stated

Mr Addo expressed concern over the persistent unwillingness of some customers to pay their bills voluntarily, describing it as a major challenge to the company's operations.

He emphasised that such reluctance has compelled NEDCo to periodically embark on recovery exercises to stay financially viable.

"Prompt payment of electricity bills is critical to enabling NEDCo to meet its obligations to creditors and maintain reliable service to customers ", he added, urging customers to avoid penalties by settling their arrears on time.

Addressing the ongoing shift from postpaid to prepaid systems, Mr Addo acknowledged the operational hurdles involved in the transition. However, he noted that NEDCo has developed comprehensive strategies to accelerate prepaid meter deployment, particularly in regional and district capitals.

The revenue mobilisation exercise was expected to intensify in the coming days, with NEDCo determined to improve its cash flow and reduce system losses through customer compliance and improved metering systems.