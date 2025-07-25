Ghana: Govt Targets $500m Shea Market With Revamping of Pbc Ltd.

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has outlined plans to revive PBC Shea Limited, pledging full government support to restore Ghana's presence in the expanding global shea industry.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new board of PBC Shea Limited in Accra, Mr Opoku described the occasion as a "moment of purpose and renewal", urging the board to lead the transformation of the company, which has been dormant for eight years.

"Ghana holds a premium position in the global shea market, known for the finest quality products," he said, adding "But while global demand is rising, our local industry has collapsed when it should be scaling up."

Mr Opoku noted that the global shea industry was currently valued at $2.75 billion, with projections reaching $5.58 billion by 2033. To tap into this growth, Ghana must increase production, improve processing, and expand market access.

A €4 million investment from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, in partnership with the African Development Bank, will support the revival. The funds will enhance the capacity of local producers, pending a final agreement between the Global Shea Alliance and Ghana's Public Procurement Authority.

Highlighting the role of women in the sector, the minister revealed that over 600,000 women depended on shea farming, processing, and trade.

He proposed a Buy-Back Agreement between PBC Shea Limited and farmers to ensure stable income and raw material supply.

In 2022, Ghana earned US$92.6 million from shea exports. Mr Opoku believes this figure could grow to US$500 million with focused investment and leadership.

He urged the board to prioritise strategy over management, insisting that their performance would be judged by results, saying "You are expected to change the narrative and leave a legacy of revival and progress."