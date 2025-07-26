Ghana: World Champion Calls for Manny Pacquiao Showdown After Comeback Draw

Welterweight world champion Rolando 'Rolly' Romero has welcomed a fight with Manny Pacquiao following the Filipino legend's impressive return to the ring.

Pacquiao made his comeback at the age of 46 after a four-year absence on Saturday night as he battled to a majority draw with Mario Barrios in their WBC world title clash.

Pacquiao's advisor Sean Gibbons claimed his man should have been declared the winner but played down the chances of a rematch after accusing Barrios of going into his shell during the fight.

He mentioned Romero as a potential next foe for Pacquiao in the wake of his upset win over Ryan Garcia in May, and the newly crowned WBA titlist is fully on board.

"A Hall of Famer on my resume, who wouldn't want that? That's the easiest way to get into the Hall of Fame, right?" Romero told Boxing Scene when asked about facing Pacquiao.

"We can do it. Everything has to make sense. It's going to be a fan favourite. That makes sense right there."

Pacquiao would not bring a belt to the table if he fought Romero after falling agonisingly short in his bid to regain welterweight gold.

But Romero feels he should have got his hand raised and wants to test himself against an all-time great, while insisting that money would not be his main motivation for taking the fight.

"It was a close fight, regardless - not to take anything away from Mario Barrios," Romero added. "But I personally saw Pacquiao winning.

"A lot of people had Pacquiao winning. Barrios only clearly won the last three rounds. I feel like Pacquiao was winning the others, stealing some of them with these bursting moments to close rounds.

"It's not about money. Everyone's chasing all that. ... I'm not a person who boxes for money, and I think I've proven that enough times."-independent