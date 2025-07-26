Ghana: Break Silence, Educate Adolescents for Informed Choices - Evans Sinkari

24 July 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman, Koforidua

The Interim Country Director of Right to Play, Mr Evans Sinkari, has urged stakeholders in health, education, and other sectors to join forces in tackling the stigma faced by adolescents seeking information on sexual and reproductive health (SRH).

According to him, SRH issues are rarely discussed openly, particularly in rural communities, leaving many adolescents uninformed about their health.

"Imagine a young adolescent approaching a health worker to ask about condoms or menstrual cycles. Often, they are met with disapproval, ridicule, or judgment. We must address these attitudes," he explained.

Mr Sinkari was speaking during a two-day national roundtable discussion held in Koforidua on Thursday and Friday on the Sexual Health and Reproductive Education (SHARE) Project.

The event brought together key stakeholders to evaluate the project's impact and explore strategies to sustain its interventions beyond the implementation period.

The SHARE Project is a five-year initiative (2021-2026), funded by Global Affairs Canada (GAC) and led by a consortium headed by Right to Play, with WaterAid, the Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE), and FHI 360 as partners.

The project sought to promote gender equality, empower women and girls, and enhance access to SRH information and services, especially among the most vulnerable populations in Ghana.

It employed a multi-sectoral approach, incorporating improvements in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), education, and healthcare delivery, to enhance the health-related rights of adolescents and young women.

Mr Sinkari further emphasised the importance of equipping nurses and community health workers with the right skills and attitudes.

"We must break the culture of silence around these topics. Let's befriend our adolescents, educate them, and help them make informed decisions," he stated.

He also pointed out that reducing stigma and misinformation could significantly decrease teenage pregnancies and other related social issues, especially in rural areas.

He called for greater sensitisation at the community level among teachers, parents, and healthcare providers, to create a supportive environment for adolescents.

"We are calling on all partners, government agencies, the media, and NGOs to work with us to expand this programme across Ghana, including the Eastern Region," he added.

Delivering a speech on behalf of the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, the Acting Director of Family Health, Dr Kennedy Brightson, highlighted the challenges adolescents face.

He noted that adolescence, defined as the period between 10 and 19 years, was a critical stage marked by emotional, physical, and psychological changes.

"Many young people, especially girls, face barriers to accurate information and confidential SRH care," he said.

Dr Brightson outlined that issues such as unplanned pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and gender-based violence continue to affect their well-being and potential.

He cited 2020 population data, indicating that nearly half (49 per cent) of Ghana's population is under 20 years, with 22 per cent being adolescents.

Dr Brightson further emphasised that targeted interventions guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are needed to improve health services for this demographic.

He commended the SHARE Project and called for sustained, cross-sector collaboration to ensure inclusive, equitable, and youth-responsive SRH services for all adolescents in Ghana.

