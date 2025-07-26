Ghana: 7,289 Road Crashes in Half-Year 2025 1,504 Fatalities Recorded

Ghana recorded 7,289 road traffic crashes (RTCs) between January and June this year, resulting in 1,504 deaths and 8,364 injuries.

According to the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), the crashes involved 12,354 vehicles, with men accounting for the majority of casualties; 78 per cent compared to 22 per cent for women.

The Ashanti, Greater Accra, and Eastern regions emerged as the most affected, contributing to over 60 per cent of all crashes and fatalities recorded during the period.

Compared to the same period last year, this year's statistics show a 21.6 per cent increase in deaths, highlighting a growing national road safety crisis.

Addressing a news conference in Accra yesterday, Principal Planning Manager of the NRSA, Mr Dennis Yeribu, said Ghana currently loses at least six lives to road crashes every day.

He expressed concern about the high number of fatalities among people aged 18 to 45 years who are Ghana's most economically active population.

Mr Yeribu attributed over 90 per cent of road crashes in the country to human errors, with over-speeding being the topmost cause.

"Every statistic represents a life lost, a family shattered, a future stolen. We cannot normalise this. We must act now," he urged.

Speaking at the event, the West Africa Regional Director of CUTS International, Mr Appiah Kusi Adomako, called on the government to declare road traffic crashes a national public emergency.

He also urged the state to commit more resources to road safety to protect lives and property.

For his part, the Senior Manager for Road Safety at Vital Strategies, a global health non-governmental organisation, Mr Samuel Boamah Danquah, encouraged the media to make issues of road safety topical to help reduce occurrences.