Morocco: Back-to-Back Wafcon Golden Boots for Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak

Ghizlane Chebbak has once again etched her name in African football history by securing the Golden Boot at the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2024--three years after her first.

The Moroccan captain, who found the net five times during the tournament, emerged as the competition's top scorer for a second consecutive edition, capping off a brilliant campaign on home turf with the prestigious PUMA Golden Boot award.

Now 34, Chebbak continues to lead by example, following in the footsteps of her father, Larbi Chebbak, a 1976 Africa Cup of Nations winner with Morocco.

But where her father left a mark in the men's game, Ghizlane is rewriting history in the women's edition--establishing herself as an enduring icon of Moroccan football.

Commanding from the outset

Chebbak wasted no time asserting her dominance at the tournament. In Morocco's group stage opener against Zambia, she delivered a commanding performance before truly stealing the spotlight in the clash against the Democratic Republic of Congo, where she netted a clinical hat-trick.

Her masterful combination of positioning, technique and composure put the opposition on the back foot. It was a demonstration of experience fused with instinct--showing why she remains such a critical part of Jorge Vilda's setup.

Even in matches where she didn't get on the scoresheet, such as against Mali and Ghana, Chebbak's presence was palpable.

Whether through her link-up play, movement, or vocal leadership, she left her imprint on every encounter.

Making her mark in the final

On the grandest stage of all--the final against Nigeria in Rabat--Chebbak delivered again. Just 13 minutes in, she picked up a ball on the edge of the area, controlled it effortlessly, and unleashed a shot that flew past Nigerian goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie into the bottom corner.

It was a moment that electrified the crowd at the Stade Olympique and gave Morocco the early lead in what would become a tense five-goal thriller.

While Morocco ultimately fell short, losing 3-2 to the Super Falcons, Chebbak's goal was a reminder of her quality and big-game temperament.

A place in the record books

By claiming the PUMA Golden Boot once more, Chebbak becomes only the second player in WAFCON history to win back-to-back top scorer honours--a feat that underlines her exceptional longevity and consistency.

Her impact goes beyond statistics. On and off the pitch, Chebbak has grown into the heartbeat of Moroccan women's football.

She is a mentor to younger players, a symbol of the game's evolution in the country, and a beacon of hope for aspiring female footballers across Africa.

As Morocco continues to invest in the women's game, Chebbak's legacy is already well-established. And with performances like these, she's showing no signs of slowing down.