South Africa: Flysafair - Strike Threatens More Cancellations

South African budget airline FlySafair is bracing for potential flight cancellations next week due to an ongoing pilot strike.

Pilots have warned that those remaining on duty may reach their legal flying limits, forcing planes to be grounded.

"Management scored an own goal and responded by locking us out for 7 days instead. Then the strike was extended to 14 days in response to that, until 3 August. So by Monday, 29 July, many of the crew operating flights could be close to reaching their flying limit. That means, the planes get parked," the pilots said per The Citizen.

"We're bound by flight and duty time regulations designed to prevent fatigue. They're not optional. If we exceed them, we're grounded. Full stop."

South African regulations cap pilots at 40 flying hours per week and 60 duty hours, with strict rest requirements.

With only a third of pilots working during the strike, workloads have doubled, rapidly depleting their allowable flying hours.

If FlySafair does not resolve the dispute, more disruptions are likely. The pilots' union cites management's hardline stance as the strike's catalyst, with no clear resolution in sight.

