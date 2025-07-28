Namibia: Pan African Parliament Applauds Nandi-Ndaitwah's Leadership On Gender Equality

The Pan African Parliament (PAP) has hailed president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah for her "outstanding leadership and commitment to inclusive governance", following her appointment of several women to key ministerial positions.

The PAP says the move has placed Namibia among countries with the most women-led cabinets on the continent.

The praise came on Thursday during a briefing hosted by the parliament of South Africa on the upcoming 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20), set to take place from 1 to 3 October in Cape Town.

"We commend her excellency president Nandi-Ndaitwah for setting a new benchmark in women's political representation," said a PAP representative during the session. "Her appointments are not symbolic, they reflect a deliberate strategy to empower women and reshape governance in Africa."

The tribute coincided with intense debates by PAP members on the role of African parliaments in advancing the status of women and youth.

The discussion forms part of Africa's preparations for the P20 Summit, which will convene under the theme 'Harnessing Parliamentary Diplomacy for the Realisation of Global Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability'.

The summit will bring together parliamentary leaders from G20 nations and invited countries, including Namibia, to forge inclusive policymaking paths that tackle global inequality.

"The inclusion of women and young people in decision-making is no longer optional, it is a necessity," said another PAP member. "Namibia is showing Africa what leadership with vision looks like."