Nigeria: How Super Falcons Spiced Up Wafcon Victory With Individual Awards

Super Falcons of Nigeria made history on Saturday, July 26, when they swept to a 10th Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title after a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over hosts Morocco in a drama-filled Final in Rabat.

Morocco's Atlas Lionesses had a superlative opening performance that saw them take a two-goal lead after 24 minutes of the explosive encounter.

However, the Super Eagles displayed the Nigerian spirit when they returned from the break to dominate proceedings, scoring three goals in the remaining minutes to accomplish the well-advertised Mission X in style.

The Super Falcons' fightback began in the 64th minute when new girl, Esther Okoronkwo, converted a penalty kick. Vibrant, fit-fighting and energetic, Okoronkwo took matters into her own hands again seven minutes later, bulldozing her way into the Moroccan eighteen-yard box and then finding Folasade Ijamilusi who connected sweetly past the goalkeeper to draw Nigeria level.

Having taken firm control of the contest, the Super Falcons sealed the thrilling win when substitute Jennifer Echegini gloriously swept home the third goal from another Esther Okoronkwo free-kick in the 88th minute.

To put ice on the cake, the Super Falcons also dominated individual awards in Morocco as coach Justin Madugu, captain Rasheedat Ajibade, and Chiamaka Nnadozie were voted the Best Coach, Most Valuable Player (MVP) and the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament respectively. For her huge contribution to the victory, Esther Okoronkwo was voted the Woman Player of the Match.

Therefore, the Super Falcons didn't only win the coveted trophy and $1m cash prize, they almost made a clean sweep of individual awards, thereby cementing their status as the best team at the 2024 WAFCON.

Coach Madugu: The 61-year old Adamawa State born football tactician who was re-appointed as head coach on an interim basis just months before the competition seized his first major opportunity at the helm to deliver silverware and restore Nigeria's dominance on the continent. Prior to his historic moment, Madugu had assisted three former coaches of the Super Falcons.

According to CAF Media, to achieve success in Morocco, "He masterfully blended experience with youth, and home-based talent with overseas professionals, building a cohesive and tactically disciplined squad.

"Madugu's tactical acumen, combining defensive solidity with attacking precision was central to Nigeria's successful "Mission X" campaign, culminating in a record 10th WAFCON crown."

Ajibade: The attacking winger was voted Player of the Tournament after scooping three Woman of the Match Awards following her outstanding performances. One of the most experienced members of the victorious squad, the former Robo FC Lagos player was the driving force behind the Super Falcons' all-conquering performance.

Exhibiting maturity and composure that is well above her age, Ajibade did so much to calm nerves even when the Super Falcons trailed the Atlas Lionesses in the first half of the tension soaked final.

It was no surprise that she emerged as the best player of the tournament, a recognition which will no doubt inspire her to continue to lead her troops from the front.

Nnadozie: Chiamaka who a month ago joined Brighton and Hove Albion from Paris FC in France justified her back-to-back awards as the best women's goalkeeper in the continent with her eye-catching performances in Morocco. One of the former captains in the team, she didn't only guide the Super Falcon's goalposts but provided leadership. Her award is an indication that she is on course for a third consecutive African women's Goalkeeper of the Year Award.

Okoronkwo: One of Nigeria's standout players in Morocco, Esther scored one and provided two assists as the Super Falcons stunned the Atlas Lionesses for their 10th WAFCON title. She was deservedly picked as the Woman Player of the Match. In fact, she produced not less than six assists to underscore her fast rising profile as a future star.

Her pin-point free-kick deliveries and intelligence on and off the ball endeared her to many Nigerian football fans. Indeed, Esther's combination upfront with the bullish Chinwendu Ihezuo was a nightmare for defenders.