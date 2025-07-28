Kenya: Activist Mwabili Mwagodi Found Dumped in Kwale After Abduction

Nairobi — Kenyan human rights activist Mwabili Mwagodi, who disappeared days ago under mysterious circumstances in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, has been found alive and is currently receiving medical attention in Mombasa.

According to Hussein Khalid, CEO of rights group VOCAL Africa, Mwagodi was released early Sunday morning and left in a bush in Kinondo, Kwale County, around 3 a.m.

He walked over 3 kilometers to Diani, where he contacted his family.

VOCAL Africa and Muslim for Human Rights (MUHURI) officers quickly intervened.

"While in Diani, Mwabili voluntarily presented himself at the police station, hoping for help," Khalid said. "But instead, the police attempted to detain him. Our officers had to step in to ensure his release."

Mwagodi has since been rushed to Pandya Hospital for a medical check-up before being flown to Nairobi to reunite with his family.

His disappearance on Tanzanian soil days earlier, amid growing criticism over President William Ruto's controversial church fundraisers triggered fierce backlash.

Both Kenya and Tanzania had remained silent, raising concerns about a coordinated effort to silence dissent across borders.

"This is not an isolated incident," Khalid said. "There's a clear pattern of governments in East Africa quietly teaming up to target critics."

Mwagodi, a vocal supporter of the #OccupyChurch movement, vanished on July 23, 2025 after calling out senior Kenyan security officials and President William Ruto in a now-viral X post.

His abrupt disappearance closely followed the Directorate of Criminal Investigation's (DCI) announcement of a new crime-reporting WhatsApp number, deepening public suspicion.

The incident reignited painful memories of previous cross-border crackdowns.

In May 2025, Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan lawyer Agather Atuhaire were arrested and deported from Tanzania under murky circumstances.

Several other Kenyan activists, including People's Liberation party leader Martha Karua and former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, were also barred or deported from Tanzanian territory.

Human rights groups across the region are now demanding independent investigations from both Nairobi and Dodoma, accusing the two governments of enabling or turning a blind eye to the harassment of dissenters.

As the hashtag #FreeMwabiliMwagodi trends across social media, civil society has warned that without accountability, such abductions could become normalized.