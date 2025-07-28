Kenya: KRA Seizes Suspected Narcotics in Bangkok Flight Bust At JKIA

Nairobi — Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Customs officers have intercepted 41 sachets of suspected narcotics at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) during a routine baggage scan of luggage from a Bangkok flight.

The discovery was made after two suspicious suitcases were flagged during screening. A coordinated inspection led to the uncovering of the concealed substances.

KRA credited the bust to the vigilance of its officers and the use of advanced scanning technology.

The authority said it is working with other government agencies to curb drug trafficking and enhance border security.