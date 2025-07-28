Ethiopia: World Leaders, Govt Officials Flocking to Addis Ababa for UNFSS+4

27 July 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Government leaders, UN officials, and representatives from international organizations are arriving in Addis Ababa to take part in the second United Nations Food Systems Summit Stocktake +4 (UNFSS+4) scheduled to take place from July 27 to 29, 2025.

Accordingly, Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba, Jorge Luis Tapia arrived in Addis Ababa today.

The Deputy PM was received by State Minister of Labor and Skills, Teshale Berecha and senior officials from Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Agriculture Minister of Morocco, Ahmed Elbuari, and Serbian Agriculture, Forestation and Water Minister, Dragan Glamocic are also in Addis for the summit.

Similarly, Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak , Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates, has arrived in Addis Ababa this afternoon.

The three day summit is co-hosted by the governments of Ethiopia and Italy.

The objective of the summit is to evaluate the global advancements in transforming food systems and to create a cohesive strategy aimed at achieving sustainability, equity, and resilience.

