Nigeria: Sokoto Lawmaker Empowers 2,800 Constituents With Farm Inputs

27 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Auwal

Member representing Yabo-Shagari Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Umar Yusuf Yabo, has distributed free fertilizers and other essential farm inputs to 2,800 farmers in his constituency.

The distribution exercise was flagged off on Sunday in Shagari Local Government Area, where hundreds of beneficiaries gathered to receive the items.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Yabo said the gesture was aimed at supporting smallholder farmers to boost agricultural productivity and improve food security in the area.

He noted that the empowerment programme was part of his efforts to fulfill campaign promises and bring tangible dividends of democracy to his people.

"Our people are predominantly farmers, and agriculture remains the backbone of our local economy. By providing these inputs free of charge, we are not only supporting their livelihoods but also contributing to the fight against poverty and food insecurity.

Former Chairmen of Yabo and Shagari Local Government Areas, Hon. Bala Musa Yabo and Hon. Abdullahi Muhammad Danjika, have expressed appreciation to the lawmaker for his timely intervention, describing it as a significant relief for farmers in the region.

The former council leaders emphasized that the lawmakers' gesture would go a long way in addressing the challenges faced by local farmers, particularly in accessing inputs and resources.

They noted that the support could not have come at a better time, as many communities continue to grapple with rising production costs.

"This gesture will undoubtedly ease the burden on our farmers, many of whom rely solely on seasonal farming for their livelihoods," Hon. Yabo stated.

Some of the beneficiaries promised to work for the success of the lawmaker in the next coming election.

Other inputs distributed by the lawmakers include rice seeds, insecticide among others.

