Egypt Records Highest-Ever Electricity Load At 38,800 Mw

Egypt's unified electricity grid registered its highest-ever load on Saturday, setting a new record of 38,800 megawatts--an increase of 800 megawatts in a single day.

The figure surpasses both last year's peak and this year's previous high of 38,000 megawatts.

In a statement, the Ministry of Electricity said the national grid successfully withstood an unprecedented surge in demand, describing the event as a real test unlike any it had faced before. The spike occurred amid soaring temperatures, high humidity, and continued daily increases in consumption.

The ministry added that it has raised the state of readiness across the entire electrical system, from generation to transmission and distribution. Emergency teams, technical support units, and maintenance crews have been reinforced, with enhanced monitoring measures in place to ensure optimal performance.

Central teams have also been deployed across affiliated companies to ensure rapid response and operational support. Additional teams have been tasked with ensuring occupational safety, inspections, and implementing the current action plan aimed at preserving grid stability and securing a continuous power supply.

The historic spike in load comes as the Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) warns of an ongoing heatwave gripping most parts of the country from Saturday through Thursday, 31 July.

The heatwave is expected to peak on Sunday and Monday, particularly in northern regions including Cairo, where real-feel temperatures may climb to between 43°C and 45°C. A gradual drop in temperatures is forecast to begin on Wednesday, 30 July, with Cairo and the Delta expected to see the first signs of relief.

Last week, Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi affirmed that his ministry is continuing to implement its plan to sustainably supply natural gas to the local market, especially for the electricity and industrial sectors, as electricity loads and fuel consumption rise amid the ongoing heatwave.

